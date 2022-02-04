Full weekend of events on tap at Whitefish Winter Carnival

KALISPELL — The Whitefish Winter Carnival is wrapping up its 65th year with a weekend full of 80’s themed events.

The events began on Jan. 8 and will continue through Feb. 16.

A gala dinner and a silent auction will be held on Friday evening at the Whitefish Lake Restaurant but the main festivities of the event will take place on Saturday.

“It's going great. People are so excited about carnival this year. I think it's after, you know, after being cooped up, they've not been able to get out and do a lot of fun things. They're just so excited and we're really having a good reaction,” said carnival co-chair Miriam Lewis

People taking part in the Penguin Plunge — which has raised $40,000 for the Special Olympics so far — will jump into Whitefish Lake on Saturday morning. That will be followed by a pie social with coffee.

The Whitefish Winter Carnival will reach its peak Saturday at 3 p.m. when the Grand Parade makes its way through the streets of downtown Whitefish.

Visit https://whitefishwintercarnival.com/ so that you know exactly what's happening in Whitefish this weekend.