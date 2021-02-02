Flathead fundraiser nets $19,000 for Bench family

KALISPELL — Fire departments across the Flathead Valley say Saturday’s “Fill the Boot” fundraiser in honor of Maverick Bench and his family was a "community-wide success."

Smith Valley Fire Department officials say eight Flathead fire departments and two coffee shops raised close to $19,000 in total for the Bench family.

Hundreds of supporters donated funds to help the Bench family offset expenses incurred while fighting beside Maverick.

Nine-year-old Maverick tragically passed away from complications from a rare condition at the Children's Hospital of Colorado in January.

