Fundraiser to help families of victims of fatal Columbia Falls house fire

COLUMBIA FALLS — Deer Park School in Columbia Falls is hosting a benefit fundraiser Wednesday night with proceeds going to the families of Jeff Watts and Lowell Smith who both died in a house fire last month in Columbia Falls.

The fundraiser will be held in Deer Park School's main building which is located at 2105 Middle Road in Columbia Falls beginning at 5:30 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will be served at 6 p.m. costing $5 per individual and $20 per family. The event also includes a silent auction, bake sale and bingo starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the community. Click here for additional information.

Jeff Watts and his wife Miriam both worked on staff at Deer Park School.