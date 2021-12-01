Watch
Fundraiser to help families of victims of fatal Columbia Falls house fire

MTN News
The fundraiser will be held at Deer Park School's main building, 2105 Middle Rd, Columbia Falls starting at 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA FALLS — Deer Park School in Columbia Falls is hosting a benefit fundraiser Wednesday night with proceeds going to the families of Jeff Watts and Lowell Smith who both died in a house fire last month in Columbia Falls.

The fundraiser will be held in Deer Park School's main building which is located at 2105 Middle Road in Columbia Falls beginning at 5:30 p.m. A spaghetti dinner will be served at 6 p.m. costing $5 per individual and $20 per family. The event also includes a silent auction, bake sale and bingo starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is open to the community. Click here for additional information.

Jeff Watts and his wife Miriam both worked on staff at Deer Park School.

