Funds added for additional firefighters in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell said funding has been added to the 2021 budget to add two firefighters for the City of Kalispell.

Since June, firefighters say staffing shortages at Kalispell Fire Station 62 has led to temporary shutdowns.

Russell said new revenue numbers came back in August allowing the city to add $170,000 for additional fire personnel.

Russell said firefighter staffing issues stem back to a levy that was rejected by voters in 2014.

He says the city is also applying for a SAFAR Grant which would lead to more funding for firefighters.

“We’re able to reassess what our revenues are going to be and applied additional funding to the budget to bring on those two additional firefighters for next year,” said Russell.

Kalispell fire officials said firefighters have put in more than 2,000 hours in overtime since January 1.