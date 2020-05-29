FVCC announces changes in fall semester

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) has announced a change to its upcoming fall semester.

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many colleges to make adjustments and classes at FVCC will begin Monday, Aug. 24, and conclude Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Meanwhile, courses that require offsite clinical experience and/or cannot be compressed into a shorter time period will begin on Monday, Aug. 24 and conclude in December when all course requirements are completed.

Students will have the option of taking in-person, online, and hybrid courses with stringent social-distancing and sanitation protocols in effect across campus, according to a news release.

FVCC officials say they will reduce the number of seats available for in-person courses to allow for adequate physical spacing between students. Additional course sections will be added to the fall schedule to meet demand.

By ending the semester before Thanksgiving, FVCC is joining with Montana University System campuses in efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks related to holiday travel.

“We are committed to keeping our campus community safe,” President Jane Karas said. “While students will notice some changes this fall, they will continue to experience the same high-level of instruction and services that FVCC is known for throughout the state.”

Registration for the fall semester is now open. Contact the FVCC Admissions Office at (406) 756-3847 or info@fvcc.edu to begin the appliaction process.