FVCC college center making significant progress

KALISPELL — Construction of Flathead Valley Community College’s new College Center is making significant progress.

Construction began in April with heavy walls going up this week - each panel weighing 58,000 pounds.

Once finished, the new college center will have a performing arts educational wing with a recital hall, a multi-purpose activity complex and an outdoor amphitheater.

Flathead Valley Community College President Jane Karas says the performance and Lecture Hall has expanded from 750 to 1,000 seats.

She adds the new state of the art performance hall will be home to Glacier Symphony and will also bring in performers that normally wouldn’t visit the Flathead Valley.

“Whether it’s Lyle Lovett or Emmylou Harris or Yo-Yo Ma any of those people, one of the reasons we expanded the performance hall was to make it big enough to be able to attract those types of performers.,” said Karas.

Karas says construction on the project is on track to finish winter of 2022.