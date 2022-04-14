FVCC Culinary Program creates pop-up restaurant

KALISPELL - Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) Culinary Program seniors created a pop-up restaurant to highlight their culinary skills and business tools they have learned throughout the two-year program.

Every year as a capstone project, the students create a business from start to finish including the name, type of food, business plan and marketing. This year's restaurant is called Divina Trattoria and features Italian cuisine.

"Just seeing all the guests that we bring in, we have seen how much excitement the experience that they get brings, seeing them smiling getting to see how food can simply just make someone happy, make a day and change someone's life honestly,” said Divina Trattoria Marketing Manager Kyran Neer.

Divina Trattoria will be open every Wednesday through Friday in April from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the FVCC Arts and Technology Building.

