FVCC graduation set for May 7 at Legends Stadium in Kalispell

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) will hold its 53rd commencement ceremony on May 7 at Legends Stadium in Kalispell.

The college will honor 299 graduates from the class of 2021 earning 312 degrees and certificates. Additionally, graduates from the class of 2020 are invited to participate in the ceremony to cross the stage in-person.

Overall, FVCC will recognize a total of 638 students earning 682 degrees and certificates. Graduates may invite six guests each, with masks and tickets required by all in attendance.

Video coverage of the ceremony will also be available for families and friends unable to attend the event in person.

“I am incredibly proud of the resilience and dedication exhibited by the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021,” said FVCC President Jane Karas, Ph. D. “These graduates have overcome unprecedented challenges brought on by the pandemic, persevered and succeeded in earning their degrees.”

President Karas will deliver the commencement address with additional speeches from adjunct faculty member, Marty Mullins, and 2021 graduate and student government business manager Kara Altmiller.

“It’s sad that the time here is so short because it’s a really great campus, and there are wonderful people here,” said Altmiller, who is going on to pursue her bachelor’s at the University of Montana.

Additional information about the commencement ceremony and parking information can be found here.

