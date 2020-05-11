FVCC opens registration for summer, fall courses

KALISPELL — Registration is now open for in-person and online summer and fall courses at Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC).

FVCC offers courses that satisfy general education requirements of the Montana University System and courses that transfer to colleges and universities nationwide.

The college also offers many career and technical degree programs with courses beginning in summer and fall. Accommodations are available as necessary for students to virtually attend classes.

The summer and fall course schedules are online.

In-person courses are noted by the campus on which they will be held (“Kalispell Campus” or “Lincoln County Campus/Libby”). Online courses are noted as “Online Course.”

Students who are new to FVCC must complete the admission application process before registering for courses. There is no fee to apply to FVCC. The application is available online.

School officials note in a news release thta :"FVCC is following stringent social distancing and sanitation protocols in all in-person courses and across campus" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Call (406) 756-3880 or email fvccadvisor@fvcc.edu for more information.