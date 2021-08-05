FVCC returning to primarily in-person classes

KALISPELL — Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) will be returning to primarily in-person classes this fall at the Kalispell campus.

“Faculty, staff and students are excited to be back on campus this fall, as our tight-knit campus community is a unique part of the FVCC experience,” said Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Chris Clouse.

“We’re all very enthusiastic about the upcoming semester, with new program offerings and a renewed excitement to be back in the classroom together,” Clouse continued.

The FVCC campus went fully online in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020-2021 academic year followed with a mix of in-person, online, and remote courses.

Clouse notes that for some students, online or remote course options were convenient to coordinate with work and family schedules.

“We still have online and remote options to remain flexible with student and community needs. The pandemic helped us to increase online course offerings.”

Some of the operational changes made during the pandemic will remain including online advising sessions via Zoom and FVCC’s new digital 360-degree campus tour.

Three new certificate programs are now open for registration at FVCC to meet the growing workforce and training needs in the Flathead Valley.

Each program can be completed in one year, and include a Brewery Technician Certificate, Social Media Marketing Certificate, and Biotechnology Certificate.

Registration is open now for the Fall semester at FVCC here or email admissionsinfo@fvcc.edu. Classes at FVCC are set to begin on Aug. 25.

