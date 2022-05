KALISPELL - Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC) will hold its 54th annual commencement on Friday, May 13 beginning at 6 p.m.

The graduation activities will take place on the FVCC campus in Kalispell with 298 students earning 313 degrees and certificates.

The Associate of Science in Nursing pinning ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. on Friday in the Arts & Technology building prior to the main graduation ceremony.