FWP hiring at Whitefish Lake, Flathead Lake state parks

KALISPELL - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is looking for full-time employees at several state parks across the Flathead Valley.

The positions — which run from mid-May to mid-September — are available at Whitefish State Park and the Wayfarers, Big Arm, Finley Point and West Shore Units of Flathead Lake State Park.

There are two types of positions open — Recreation Technician and Entrance Station Technician. The Entrance Station Technician position is only available at Big Arm (one full-time position). The remainder of the positions are Recreation Technician positions.

Interested applicants should apply at the State of Montana Career site at https://statecareers.mt.gov or by clicking here. Successful applicants will be subject to a background check.