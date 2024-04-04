FWP hosting family activities across the Flathead all through April

KALISPELL — Montana’s State Parks in the Flathead Valley are hosting family-friendly events throughout April.

The events are a great way to get families outdoors enjoying Montana’s spring and learn about the place they live.

Beginning on Friday, April 5, 2024, events will be taking place at the state parks around Flathead Lake and at Lone Pine State Park.

Owl Prowl Guided Hike



April 5, 8-9:30 p.m., Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park - Meet by the entrance station

April 12, 8-9:30 p.m., West Shore Unit of Flathead Lake State Park - Meet in the boat trailer parking area

April 19, 8-9:30 p.m., Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park - Meet at the ranger station

Hike the trails along Flathead Lake and find out what lurks in the trees at a state park. Each hike is roughly 1-1.5 miles. Bring warm clothes, snacks, binoculars, and a flashlight or headlamp. The hikes are limited to 20 people and registration can be done by calling the ranger station at 406-837-3041, ext. 0. The cost is $4 per participant, and free for kids 12 and under. For more information, call the park visitor center at (406) 837-3041, ext. 0. Nonresident vehicle entry fee of $8 will still apply.

International Beaver Day Program



April 7, 1 p.m., Lone Pine State Park Visitor Center

Celebrate International Beaver Day by learning about this native species. Discover their incredible dam-building skills and learn how they shape their habitats. Join us for a hands-on experience that involves constructing your own miniature dam. Registration is required for this event. Call 406-755-2706, ext. 0 to register. Nonresident vehicle entry fee of $8 will still apply.

Lone Pine's Spring Scavenger Hunt



April 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lone Pine State Park

Embrace the beauty of Montana’s spring at Lone Pine's Spring Scavenger Hunt. As the snow melts away and nature begins to come alive with fresh blooms and greenery, join us for an adventure through the park's picturesque landscapes. Pick up your Hunt Clues at the Visitor Center between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. (different versions for different ages), then explore the park's landscapes to complete your quest before closing time for a chance to win a prize. The event is free and no registration is required. Nonresident vehicle entry fee of $8 will still apply.

Sundays with Camo



April 14, April 21, and April 28, 2 p.m., Lone Pine State Park

Join us on one of three Sundays in April for Sundays with Camo, an exploration into the world of our resident bull snake, Camo. Discover the unique characteristics and behaviors of these slithery inhabitants as we observe Camo and witness him enjoy his weekly meal, offering a glimpse into the life of these misunderstood creatures. No registration is required for this drop-in program.

Wildflower Walks



April 13, Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, meet at the Ranger Station, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 12, Hand-Picked for Mom Mother’s Day Hike and Craft, Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, Meet at Ranger Station, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 18, Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, Meet at the Ranger Station, 10-11:30 a.m.

May 25, Wayfarers Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, Meet at the Ranger Station, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 8, West Shore Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, Meet in Boat Trailer Parking Area, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 15, West Shore Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, Meet in Boat Trailer Parking Area, 10-11:30 a.m.

June 16, Father’s Day Guided Hike, West Shore Unit of Flathead Lake State Park, Meet in Boat Trailer Parking Area, 10-11:30 a.m.

An introduction to the seasonal wildflowers that grace our parks. Come learn about the different species of vibrant flowers that grow each spring and summer in our Flathead Lake State Parks. Each hike is roughly 1-1.5 miles. Bring and wear weather-appropriate clothing, proper footwear, snacks, and a water bottle. These hikes are limited to 20 people and registration can be done by calling the ranger station at 406-837-3041 ext. 0. The cost is $4 per participant, and free for kids 12 and under.

Flathead Lake Trail Project



April 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., West Shore Unit of Flathead Lake State Park

Flathead Lake State Park is calling for volunteers in our first public trail project of the 2024 season. Volunteers will assist with the scarification and revegetation of trails in the state park to encourage visitors to stay on the main trails. In the process, participants will learn how to maintain trails to prevent degradation from happening in the future. Volunteers will need sturdy closed-toed shoes, long pants, weather-appropriate clothing, water, and snacks. The suggested age to participate is 12 and older. Space is limited to 20-30 volunteers to avoid overcrowding the park trails, so please register to attend this event by calling the Flathead Lake Ranger Station at 406-837-3041, or email kalle.fox@mt.gov .

Earth Day Leave No Trace Hike



April 22, 4 p.m., Lone Pine State Park

Celebrate Earth Day with us on a “Leave No Trace” Hike at Lone Pine! Join fellow nature enthusiasts for a short hike leaving from the picnic shelter along the park's pathways. Registration is required for this event. Secure your spot by calling 406-755-2706, ext. 0 to register. Nonresident vehicle entry fee of $8 will still apply.