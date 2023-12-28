FWP hosting First Day Expedition and Hike to start of the New Year outdoors

KALISPELL — New Year’s Day is all about New Year’s resolutions and Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has organized a day full of events for you to kickstart those resolutions.

This year, FWP Region One, in the Flathead, is trading out its annual Battle of the Boots for a new First Day Expedition and Hike.

The First Day Hike takes place on January 1, 2024, from sunup to sundown.

People can participate at any of the state parks in Region One by hiking, biking or skiing to log miles for points.

Points can also be earned through various other tasks such as wading ankle-deep into the lake, visiting more than one park, and taking pictures of wildlife.

The points will give participants the chance to win some prizes.

“Oh, well it's something fun to do to start off your new year. You know a lot of people are always looking for those resolutions or something and it's pretty easy to check off most of those first things on this first day," Most people in the wintertime are normally hibernating sitting around log cabins, making sourdough bread but this is one of those things we want to get people outside and show them that you can still enjoy the parks in the wintertime." - Flathead Lake State Park Assistant Recreation Manager Derrick Rathe

Photographs must be taken during each activity and submitted by 6 p.m. on January 3, 2024, to be entered to win prizes.

Points breakdown:



2 points per mile per person hiked, ran, biked or skied

10 points per person for wading into the lake at least ankle-deep

10 points per extra park for traveling to one or more state parks (a picture of the person at the park entrance is required as proof)

1 point per deer picture

1 point per bird picture

extra point per bird correctly identified

5 points for having a picnic

5 points for a sunrise picture (must be time-stamped for January 1, 2024)

2 points for a snow angel (or other angel if no snow is present)

15 points to attend Somers Beach State Park guided hike starting at 10 a.m. (the hike has limited space. Call 406-751-5423 to register_

Prizes: