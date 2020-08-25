FWP proposing to purchase 106 acres along north shore of Flathead Lake for new state park

SOMERS — In an effort to further promote conservation and public access on Flathead Lake, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are proposing to purchase 106 acres along the north shore for a new state park.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish said the Sliter family, who owns the undeveloped land east of Somers, approached park officials about purchasing their land. Tabish said the proposed site would be suitable for a variety of recreational offerings such as trails, hand-launch boat access, waterfowl viewing and more.

He says the acquisition would be partially funded by a pending Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant.

Tabish said the proposed acquisition is a rare opportunity to bring more public access to Flathead Lake.

“It’s a neat opportunity because Flathead Lake is a very popular destination, one of the most popular destinations in Montana, and for being the largest natural freshwater lake in the west, it only has about 11% of its shoreline open to the public,” said Tabish.

Tabish says Fish, Wildlife and Parks are seeking public comment on the proposed site through Sept. 12.

