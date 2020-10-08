FWP seeking location of black bear cubs in Whitefish

KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are asking that members of the Whitefish community share any information about the possible location of three orphaned black bear cubs that were last seen near downtown.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is investigating the shooting death of an adult female black bear that occurred on Monday night near a residence on Baker Avenue near the Whitefish River.

The adult bear had three cubs with it at the time of its death, and the cubs remain at large and to ensure public safety -- as well as the safety of the cubs -- FWP is attempting to locate the bears.

Anyone with possible information on the cubs should call (406) 250-0062. FWP cautions that people should not approach the cubs or attempt to catch them.

FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish notes that staff has received numerous reports of bears in Whitefish in recent weeks. Bears have been accessing unsecured residential garbage cans and domestic fruit trees.

To avoid conflicts with bears and other wildlife, residents should remove or secure food attractants such as garbage, bird feeders, and birdseed.

Homeowners should stay at least 100 yards away from wildlife and try to haze animals off their property with loud noises.

Additionally, chickens and other livestock should be properly secured with electric fencing or inside a closed shed with a door.

Domestic fruit should be picked up as soon as possible.

Recreationists are urged to “Be Bear Aware” and follow precautionary steps to prevent conflicts, including carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, and traveling in groups while making noise.

