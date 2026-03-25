Gianforte recognizes Job Service Kalispell manager for outstanding service

KALISPELL — It was a special surprise on Wednesday for Job Service Kalispell and Libby manager Laura Gardner as Gov. Greg Gianforte awarded her Montana's Outstanding Service Award.

"Laura has dedicated her professional career to helping connect Montanans with employers, and that’s really the path to pursuing the American dream, it’s such an important work," Gov. Gianforte said.

Gardner started working at Job Service Kalispell while she was in high school.

She has now worked there for more than four decades.

"And was able to then, when I graduated high school, be able to get a permanent job here and was able to go to the local community college, get a business management degree, and have been able to work my way up to help lead the offices," Gardner said.

Over the years, Gardner has helped thousands of people in Flathead and Lincoln counties find employment and has worked closely with local businesses to build a strong working community.

"It's just so rewarding to be able to help in those situations and then work with our community partners to build things to help our community be better," Gardner added.

Gardner's coworker Lori Reiner said Laura has an unwavering passion for helping improve people's lives.

"Thousands, I could not even imagine over the course of 40 years, I can't imagine how many people she's helped in our community, so absolutely, Laura is a blessing to our community for sure," Reiner said.