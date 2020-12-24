Gifts Of Love delivers presents to families, veterans, and patients

KALISPELL — Moving Forward Adaptive Sports ( link ) delivered more than 600 gifts to families in need this holiday season during its annual Gifts Of Love event.

Starla and Shannon Barnes started the event eight years ago to make sure that no one goes without cheer during the holidays.

The group delivered presents to Kalispell Regional Medical Center as well as the veterans home in Kalispell, and also delivered presents to family’s homes.

Starla says that she would not be able to continue this event without help from the community: “For me it's huge and humbling at the same time knowing that we have such an amazing community that will step up when people need it,” she said.

Barnes, her family, and volunteers also delivered presents and donations to the Samaritan Home, Abbie Shelter, and the Montana Veteran's Home.