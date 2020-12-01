Giving Tuesday important to Flathead nonprofits

KALISPELL — Many nonprofits have been struggling to receive the funds they need to continue to serve our communities in this unprecedented year.

Each year nonprofits and businesses participate in Giving Tuesday a way for the community to give back to those organizations and this year it is more important than ever to participate.

“I do see this year because of COVID-19 of course a tremendous need within our Flathead Valley nonprofit community,” said Whitefish Community Foundation Program and Outreach Officer Lynette Donaldson.

She added that due to COVID-19 nonprofits have been struggling.

“[Of] course all of these organizations are having to do more with less and are not able to hold events because they can't we can't have fundraising events so it's like a double whammy for our nonprofit community,” Donaldson said.

“It's a great time to get out and support all of the community and nonprofit organizations we will make sure that all of our giving Tuesday funds are used for our adoption program for critical animal care,” Humane Society of Northwest Montana Director Lori Heatherington told MTN News.

Heatherington noted that they not only vaccinate, spay, microchip and neuter animals but also provides them with health needs.

“Such as dental exams dental cleanings some of them need eye surgery, knee surgery we also have some cats here that are thyroid cats and some feline leukemia positive cats,” Heatherington said.

Donaldson told MTN News that giving back to the nonprofits makes the community a better place, "to make our non-profit community strong truly does make our valley a better place a more resilient place a thriving community."

“And I think that is you know as community foundations both Flathead and Whitefish Community Foundation that is what we've always been working towards but that is the reason why today is really an important day to support your local nonprofits,” she added.

Donaldson is encouraging others to give back to organizations and businesses that have been struggling in the pandemic.

“I want to encourage everybody to pick their favorite nonprofit and visit their website give today they all need they all need some help this year and they will continue to need help into 2021 for sure,” Donaldson said.

Donations can be made to the Humane Society of Northwest Montana by clicking here.

