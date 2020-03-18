Glacier Country Tourism responds to the COVID-19

Glacier Country Tourism, the destination marketing organization for Western Montana, responded to the COVID-19 outbreak and to the impact on the local travel community.

“Glacier Country Tourism is monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation closely. Montana public health agencies, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), U.S. Travel Association and many other trusted agencies and associations are providing regular updates regarding the current status and its impact on the travel and tourism industry. We will be making every effort to help share current information about ongoing developments with our travel partners,” says Racene Friede, President and CEO of the organization.

Tourism is one of the top two largest economic sectors in Montana, and Western Montana receives approximately one-third of all tourists to the state.

Hundreds of businesses in the region depend on tourism for their livelihood.

Glacier Country Tourism will continue to promote the region but with a very different strategy considering the current global situation.

“We will continue our efforts, but rather than encouraging travelers to come to our region we are simply planting the seed for future travel once travel is advisable,” Friede says. “We recognize that many of our partner businesses will be severely impacted by the global pandemic, so we’re hoping to get the pipeline filled and hit the ground running when it’s deemed appropriate.”

Glacier Country Tourism responded similarly when communities were significantly impacted by wildfire. “One of our post wildfire campaigns targeted the Seeley Lake area, where our travel partners were dramatically affected by slowed visitation as a result of smoke and fire, and encouraged visitors to come to that region. We anticipate responding in a similar fashion, but on a much broader level. We have wide open spaces and a small population in our favor,” she says.

Currently, visitor resources are fully operational and can be reached during normal business hours via phone or online here and 800.338.5072.