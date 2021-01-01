Glacier National Park announces 2021 entrance fee-free days

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park will waive its entrance fee on six days in 2021.

The fee-free days are part of the Trump Administration’s unprecedented commitment to increase access, promote recreational opportunities, improve visitor facilities and conserve natural and historical treasures in national parks for the benefit and enjoyment of the American people.

The entrance fee-free days for 2021 will be:

The park normally charges $35.00 per vehicle (winter rate - $25.00, November 1 to April 30), $30.00 per motorcycle (winter rate - $20.00).

The entrance fee waiver for the fee-free days does not cover amenities or user fees for activities such as camping, boat launches, transportation, or special tours.

Glacier National Park is one of approximately 100 national parks that has an entrance fee.

Earlier this year, Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt signed Secretary’s Orders 3386 and 3387, granting veterans, Gold Star Families and fifth graders free access to all national parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands managed by the Department of the Interior.

Veterans and Gold Star Families will have free access forever, while fifth-grade students were granted the reprieve through this academic year as some of last year’s fourth-graders may have been unable to make full use of the Every Kid Outdoors Annual Fourth Grade Pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Active duty military and fourth-grade students will continue to have free access with discounted passes also available for senior citizens.