Glacier National Park closes Two Medicine Lake to boating

WEST GLACIER - Two Medicine Lake in Glacier National Park has been closed to boating for the rest of the season.

The decision was made after the Two Medicine Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) inspection station closed down.

Boating and AIS inspection stations in all other areas of the park remain open for the remainder of the season, including the St. Mary station operated by the Blackfeet Tribe. Glacier National Park partnered with the Blackfeet Tribe and Glacier National Park Conservancy to open AIS stations at St. Mary and Two Medicine lakes for the first time since the 2019 season.

While other boat inspection stations in the park, including the AIS station in St. Mary, continue to be staffed and to operate successfully, the remote location of Two Medicine has contributed to challenges in staffing and equipment, a news release states.

"We’ve been successful at reopening the St. Mary station – which is purposefully designed for boat inspections and is being staffed by our partners – but the set-up at Two Medicine has been more challenging,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “Taking a pause will allow us to dedicate our collective efforts on the east side of the park to inspection stations at St. Mary, Many Glacier, and Browning to ensure the protection of these waters. We are grateful for our ongoing partnership, and plan to get an early start next year to have inspection stations for boating at Two Medicine, St. Mary, and lakes in the Many Glacier area in 2024."

All watercraft launched within Glacier National Park must be inspected for AIS prior to launching in order to protect against non-native species that can devastate native aquatic ecosystems, as well as negatively change visitor use and enjoyment of park waterways.

AIS can come in many forms, including animals such as zebra and quagga mussels, plants such as Eurasian watermilfoil, or pathogens such as whirling disease. These species can hitch a ride on any equipment including motorized and non-motorized watercraft such as float tubes, kayaks, paddleboards, canoes, and trailers.

Additional information about the locations and hours of operation for all AIS stations in Glacier National Park can be at https://www.nps.gov/glac/planyourvisit/boating.htm.

