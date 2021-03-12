Glacier National Park community discussion planned

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park will host a virtual community discussion on Thursday, March 18 from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. to discuss challenges the park and visitors will face in 2021.

Sponsored by the Glacier National Park Conservancy, the virtual meeting will be held over Zoom.

Members of the public are welcome to attend and can register online on the Glacier National Park Conservancy website.

Park Superintendent Jeff Mow will provide an overview on topics such as the proposed ticketed entry system, park visitation numbers, COVID-19 mitigations, and challenges with seasonal housing.

During the registration process, participants will have the option to submit topics for discussion.

