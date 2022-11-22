Glacier National Park now hiring for 2023 season

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is looking to hire people to fill support positions throughout the park for the 2023 season.

Affordable housing is available with most positions at the park with a news release noting "that by gaining valuable experience, a seasonal position can be the gateway to establishing a career in federal service."

“Seasonal positions are the backbone of Glacier National Park,” said Glacier National Park Superintendent Dave Roemer. “We can’t operate the park at full capacity without them, and park amenities offered this summer will be in direct correlation with how many people we can hire.”

Positions available include but are not limited to Park Ranger, Visitor Services Assistant, Biological Science Technician, Forestry Technician, Dispatcher, Equipment Operator, Maintenance Worker (Trails and others), Laborer, Automotive Worker, Carpenter, Masonry Worker, Volunteer Program Assistant, and more.

“The park is facing the same hiring challenges as businesses throughout the country,” says Emily Keil, Administrative Officer for Glacier National Park. “If you have ever considered working for the National Park Service, now is the perfect time to apply.”

All positions are advertised on USAJobs.gov.

To get started, create a USAJobs account at www.usajobs.gov and then browse currently advertised positions by typing “Glacier National Park” in the location search box at the top of the page.

Information on how to apply using USAJobs can be found at www.usajobs.gov/help.

A news release notes "the time period between application submission and contact by the park hiring official can be lengthy because of the volume of positions being advertised."

Applicants can check their application status on their USAJobs account.

Seasonal positions typically work during the months of April-October, with varying season lengths depending on the position. Seasonal positions can last up to 6 months.

Various positions will be advertised separately and at different times through Dec. 30, 2022, with each announcement typically open for one week.

For more information on the application process, people can refer to the USAJobs help site.