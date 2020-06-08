Glacier National Park opens to visitors

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — One of Montana's top tourist destinations is now welcoming visitors.

Glacier National Park opened up its west entrance to visitors early on Monday.

People can now access Apgar and Going-to-the-Sun Road as far as Lake McDonald Lodge.

Click here to view what roads are open in Glacier National Park.

Limited recreational access and services have also started up.

Going-to-the-Sun will open to hiker and biker traffic as conditions allow.

Restrooms and trails that are accessible from open park roads will be open.

PHOTOS: Glacier National Park opening day GNP Open Opening day at Glacier National Park. Maren Siu/MTN News GNP Open Opening day at Glacier National Park. Maren Siu/MTN News GNP Open.jpg Opening day at Glacier National Park Maren Siu/MTN News GNP Open 2.jpg Opening day at Glacier National Park Maren Siu/MTN News GNP Open Webcam.jpg Glacier National Park webcam

The east entrances to Glacier National Park remain closed from the Blackfeet Reservation.

Campgrounds, backcountry permits, hotels, and shuttles are also not available at this time.

The Fish Creek and St. Mary campgrounds will have a delayed opening and Many Glacier Campground will be closed for the season.

Crews are also continuing to plow the iconic Going to the Sun Road.

The park had been closed to visitors since March 24 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials note their priorities center on protecting the public and employees from transmission of COVID-19.

More information is on the park's website here.

Areas that are open:



The west gate entrance at West Glacier will be open until 4:30 p.m. each day until operations are extended.

Visitors will be able to access Apgar and Going-to-the-Sun Road as far as Lake McDonald Lodge.

Going-to-the-Sun will open to hiker/biker traffic as conditions allow. Check the park website for updates.

Visitors will be able to access restrooms and trails that are accessible from open park roads.

Private businesses in Apgar Village may decide to operate.

The park is targeting to have personal boating on Lake McDonald and aquatic invasive species inspection stations open. Check the park website for updates

Areas that will remain closed until the later phases of the plan:



East entrances from the Blackfeet Reservation will remain closed.

Visitor Centers and Ranger Stations will remain closed until later in the season.

Overnight accommodations will be unavailable until later in the season.

Campgrounds, backcountry permits, additional stores, expanded tours, takeout food service, and visitor centers will remain closed. These services and/or facilities will open when safe and appropriate mitigation measures are in place.

Hotels, full-service dining, commercial tour buses, and ranger programs will remain closed. These services and/or facilities will reopen when health conditions allow.

Visitor Transportation Service (shuttles) will not be offered this season due to social distancing requirements in according with Center for Disease guidance on transit.

The park will provide details and updates for operations as they change here and on the park’s social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted here.