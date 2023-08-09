Glacier National Park proposing campground fee rate changes

WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park is proposing fee rate changes to most front country campgrounds in 2024 and the Apgar Group Sites in 2025.

Park officials note the park is a popular front country destination with a high demand for campsites.

The last major fee rate change occurred in 2007, according to a news release, and the rate hikes are "needed to be in closer alignment with nearby campgrounds outside the park that provide similar services."

Following extensive research, park officials say the proposed rates for campsites would increase between $3 and $10 depending on the type of site. Some group sites could potentially increase up to $30 while others could decrease up to $20.

Park officials note recreation fees provide an important source of revenue for improving facilities and services to improve visitor experiences.

The public is being urged to provide comments on the proposal as part of the planning process.

Comments can be submitted through Sept. 8, 2023, at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GLACCampgroundFees.

Comments may also be submitted via mail to: Glacier National Park, Office of the Superintendent, P.O Box 1, West Glacier, MT 59936

Click here for additional information about the project.