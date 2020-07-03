Glacier National Park offers reminders for 4th of July weekend

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is providing a few reminders to help visitors have a safe and enjoyable July 4 weekend.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is open to Avalanche Creek for vehicular traffic. Road crews will not be working during the holiday which allows hikers and bikers to travel all the way to Logan Pass. The visitor center will not be open but vault toilets will be available.

Hikers and bikers should use extreme caution if they travel past The Loop to Logan Pass. Recent rainfall has caused an increase in rocks and mudslides on the road.

Although road crews are not working, administrative park vehicles will still be traveling to Logan Pass. Please stay to the shoulder when hiking or biking in case vehicles approach.

The Highline Trail from Logan Pass is still closed due to hazardous snow conditions.

While the road is open to Avalanche Creek, portions of the road are being closed daily as parking reaches capacity at Avalanche and the Lake McDonald Lodge. Visitors should expect traffic restrictions and delays during daylight hours.

Visitors to the North Fork area should also expect road restrictions to Kintla and Bowman Lakes when parking in those areas is filled.

The Bowman Lake Trail is open but posted as hazardous due to downed trees two miles from the backcountry campground.

Click here for up-to-date information on trail conditions and clearing activities.

Backcountry permits are available at the Apgar Backcountry Permit office and are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Visitors should be aware that fireworks are illegal in Glacier National Park and rangers will also be stepping up DUI enforcement efforts over the holiday weekend.

The east side of the park remains closed. This includes access to Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Cut Bank Creek and St. Mary. All trailheads that begin on the east side of the Continental Divide remain closed.

Visitors who travel through the Blackfeet Reservation on the way to the West Glacier entrance to the park, please be mindful of the tribe’s request for face coverings and gloves when frequenting businesses such as gas stations, and check the Blackfeet COVID-19 Incident Command Facebook page for updates.

A map of the areas in the Glacier National Park that are open can be viewed on the Park website.

Visitors are encouraged to check the Glacier National Park website, Twitter, Facebook and Recreation Access Display (RAD) to receive updates regarding park status.

