Glacier National Park won't reopen on June 1st

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park is not expected to open until sometime in early June.

“The park continues to work with the State of Montana and local officials from Flathead County, Glacier County, and the Blackfeet Tribe regarding reopening Glacier National Park,” Glacier National Park Office of the Superintendent Executive Assistant Teagan Tomlin stated in an email to MTN News.

The email further states that while officials do not expect to open on June 1, it’s anticipated that Glacier National Park will reopen in early June. Crews are continuing to work on plowing the famed Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Gov. Steve Bullock announced on May 18 that under Phase 2 of the reopening plan for Montana, Yellowstone National Park plans to open its Montana gates on June 1. Additionally, the 14-day out-of-state travel quarantine will be lifted.

Visitor services and vehicle access also remain suspended at neighboring Waterton Lakes National Park. Parks Canada will begin a gradual opening of some outdoor locations in select national parks beginning on June 1.

Glacier National Park closed on March 27 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.