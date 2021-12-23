Glacier Nordic Club helps bring cross country skiing to the Flathead

WHITEFISH — There's another type of skiing in the Flathead Valley -- but it’s probably not the type you're thinking.

The Glacier Nordic Club offers cross country skiing at Whitefish Lake Golf Course where they created over a 7½ mile course.

"The Glacier Nordic Club is a community ski club that's been around since the early 1980s. It was originally formed to groom here at the Whitefish Lake Golf Course, which we now call the Glacier Nordic Center,” explained executive director Cameron Blake.

Since that time, the club has evolved dramatically as they groom 16 more miles on Big Mountain and also added programs for kids.

"We've taught thousands of youth how to ski over the years and kids who are serious racers and actually qualify for junior nationals and go on to ski in college,” Blake told MTN News.

However, those with the Glacier Nordic Club believe that no matter what level or age you are, you can come out and give cross country skiing a try.

"A skill, that's truly a lifelong skill. We have people out here skiing who are in their 80s,” Blake said.

"What we do in an hour's worth of time, is really trying to just give a foundation of skills. It is fun to get people outside. You know adding something to their winter lifestyle and just having fun out here," explained ski instructor Jim Kaszuba.

Click here for additional information about the Glacier Nordic Club.