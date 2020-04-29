Menu

Glacier NP cancels backcountry camping advance reservations

<i>Glacier National Park </i>
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 29, 2020
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Some changes have been announced at a popular Northwest Montana tourist attraction.

Glacier National Park has modified operations in accordance with the latest guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities.

Due to current and anticipated staffing and operational limitations related to the COVID-19 outbreak -- combined with the uncertainty of trail and backcountry campground availability -- all backcountry camping advance reservations for the 2020 season have been canceled.

Click here for more information. Park officials note this change does not impact reservations for drive-in, frontcountry campgrounds.

