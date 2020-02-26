Glacier NP looking at new communications plan

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — Glacier National Park officials are looking at increasing telecommunications throughout the park.

The park is looking to improve communications such as computers, radio and phones.

Right now, those technologies are limited or unreliable in several areas.

Some of the issues include insufficient radio coverage, slow internet, and lack of phone access.

The new plan would also examine expanding these technologies for non-governmental use too.

Glacier National Park plans to collect public scoping comments through March 9, prepare the plan and its Environmental Assessment by May, and release a decision by July.

A scoping newsletter with more information is available here.

Comments can be posted to the website, or sent by mail to Superintendent, Glacier National Park, Attn: Telecommunications Plan, PO Box 1, West Glacier, Montana, 59936.

