Glacier NP real-time reporting systems offline

WEST GLACIER — Even though Glacier National Park expects a record number of visitations in September, the park has shifted to the fall season.

That means the new pilot "ticketing" program is no longer being used. It will be evaluated to see if it will be brought back for next year.

In addition, visitors should know that all real-time reporting systems such as campground availability and trail status are not available on Glacier National Park’s website. The service is not expected to resume this season, so plan accordingly.

“Our websites that provide real-time data such as trail status and campground status are currently down and we do not have a date when those will be available again, so in the meantime, visitors are going to have to be flexible,” explained Glacier National Park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman.

Visitors should also note that the Logan Pass Visitor Center will close after Sunday, Sept. 26. The St. Mary Visitor Center operates through Sunday, Oct 3 the Apgar Visitor Center will stay open daily through Monday, Oct 11. and then move to weekends only through Oct. 24.

