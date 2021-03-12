Menu

Glacier Park International Airport fire investigated

Jaurdyn Johnson/MTN News
GPIA fire crews responded to smoke in one of the hangars on the north side of the airport on March 12, 2021.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 14:43:55-05

KALISPELL — A Friday morning fire at Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) is under investigation.

GPIA fire crews responded to smoke in one of the hangars on the north side of the airport at approximately 9 a.m., according to airport director Rob Rakowski.

Ratkowski says the airport's fire crews were able to clear the fire in one of the hangars as more agencies responded.

Fire crews from Evergreen and Columbia Falls also responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

