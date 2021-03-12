Glacier Park International Airport fire investigated

KALISPELL — A Friday morning fire at Glacier Park International Airport (GPIA) is under investigation.

GPIA fire crews responded to smoke in one of the hangars on the north side of the airport at approximately 9 a.m., according to airport director Rob Rakowski.

Ratkowski says the airport's fire crews were able to clear the fire in one of the hangars as more agencies responded.

Fire crews from Evergreen and Columbia Falls also responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.