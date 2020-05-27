Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale calls off summer concerts

KALISPELL — Music lovers will have to wait another year before hearing the sounds and melodies of the Glacier Symphony Orchestra and Chorale.

The decision to call off the summer 2020 concerts stems from state and local recommendations regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines for crowd sizes and social distancing, according to a news release.

Among the events being canceled are the Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm pops concert on July 10 and July 11 and the week-long Festival Amadeus in August.

“Our primary concern must be for the safety of all who participate, from our audiences and volunteers, to our guest artists and orchestra and chorale musicians,” said Dr. Jon Johnson, President of the board. “Large group assemblies will be part of the Phase 3 reopening. It is unclear when that will happen, but until it does, launching our normal concert performances will be problematic.”

Board and executive staff say the postponement results in a revenue loss of $50,000. In the meantime, they will develop new approaches to music performance including digital concepts and select concerts.

