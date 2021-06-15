Glacier Symphony performance returning to Rebecca Farm

KALISPELL — The Glacier Symphony was forced to cancel or postpone its live concerts over the past year due to COVID-19 including an iconic summer event in the Flathead Valley -- the Symphony Night at Rebecca Farm.

But this year the symphony is beginning its return to normalcy, with renditions of pop songs, there is sure to something for everyone.

The symphony has been performing at Rebecca Farm for over 20 years, allowing people to listen to music in the open air. Glacier Symphony Music Director says he is looking forward to this year's performance due to canceling every show during summer 2020.

"They were basically no-goes at all, so we're very happy to return and offer these performances to our community and of course all the visitors that are coming through these days,”

The symphony will be held at Rebecca Farm on July 9 and July 10. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for people to enjoy a pre-concert picnic or food available for purchase from a variety of food and beverage vendors.

Tickets are either unreserved by the carload, or a limited number of picnic tables that seat eight people can be reserved, either open-air or under a tented area. Additional information and tickets are available by calling (406) 407-7000 or by clicking here.