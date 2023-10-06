Great Northwest Oktoberfest this weekend in Whitefish

WHITEFISH — Enjoy the weekend by drinking refreshing German beer and eating delicious food? Sure, why not.

That’s what’s going on this weekend in Whitefish as thousands of people gather to celebrate the Great Northwest Oktoberfest.

The festival started last weekend and resumes Friday night for one last hurrah in downtown Whitefish.

The Oktoberfest features special German brews from Hofbräuhaus and German food like bratwursts and homemade pretzels along with live music and dancing.

Oktoberfest runs from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday night and on Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.

Tickets are $8 to attend. Kids 12 and under with a parent are free.

