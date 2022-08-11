Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground

KALISPELL - A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Swan Lake Ranger District of the Flathead National Forest.

According to a social media post, the grizzly ate unsecured dog food and had been seen shaking camp trailers and searching for additional food.

People visiting the campground are being asked to use extra caution to make sure to properly store bear attractants.

Attractants include:

All human food, including canned goods and beverages. Burn all scraps off the grill if leaving it unattended.

All toiletries, including toothpaste, lip balm, sunscreen, and deodorant.

All garbage.

Wildlife carcasses, birds, fish, or other animal parts.

All pet and livestock food (except baled or cubed hay without additives).



The campground has bear-resistant storage boxes available for visitors to use.

Click here to learn more about recreating safely in bear country.