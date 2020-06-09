Grizzly bear spotted in Bigfork neighborhood

BIGFORK — A grizzly bear was spotted in a Bigfork neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Dave and Jo Strawser looked out of their Harbor Village home window to find a grizzly bear tearing down a tree limb trying to reach a birdfeeder.

The Strawser’s grabbed their phone and took a video as the bear sat for a few seconds before roaming their front yard, eventually taking off after the homeowners knocked on the window.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks spokesman Dillon Tabish says grizzly bear specialists have been receiving reports of sightings constantly from Whitefish to Bigfork in recent weeks.

“Our grizzly bear specialists are aware of this Bigfork incident and will be responding and trying to find out if that bear is still in the area and moving it on, or if they have to they’ll capture it," Tabish told MTN News.

"Try to reduce those food attractants that might bring a grizzly bear like this one onto your property and that includes birdfeeders, that’s a high attractant for bears, garbage, livestock like chickens, anything like that can bring a bear onto your property," he added.

If you see a grizzly in your neighborhood, immediately contact FWP.