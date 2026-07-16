WHITEFISH — Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon for two new townhomes in Whitefish.

It’s part of an ambitious project called “Grounded in Whitefish” that aims to build 100 new affordable homes in the city over the next 10 years.

(WATCH: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new affordable housing campaign in Whitefish)

Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new affordable housing campaign in Whitefish

The new townhomes on Whitefish Avenue are the first time Habitat for Humanity has broken ground in Whitefish in 15 years.

Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley Executive Director MaryBeth Morand said the project is made possible thanks to donated land from local philanthropists and resort tax funds from the City of Whitefish.

“So it’s really this intersection of the city, the philanthropic community and volunteers and just individuals who will encourage people to apply for these homes,” said Morand.

Morand said the homes will be priced under $400,000 and built for working-class families in Whitefish making under 80% of the area median income.

She said the homes will be on fixed 2% 30-year mortgages.

“Knowing exactly what the fixed-term mortgage is every month, I think it just helps people predict what their expenses are, to budget, to know if they can afford to put their kid in soccer that year or not, that’s what it’s really all about,” said Morand.

Morand said the new townhomes will be open to applicants in the coming weeks.

More information can be found here.