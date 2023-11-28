Habitat for Humanity dedicating 3 new homes in Somers

SOMERS — Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley will be holding a Home Dedication Ceremony later this week in Somers.

The ceremony will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, December 1, 2023, at 290 School Addition Road.

The newly built homes will be turned over to the three families who have co-built the houses and qualified for low-interest mortgages on the houses.

The non-profit reports volunteers spent 6,500 hours cumulatively on the three houses so they would be ready for the families by the holidays.

The new homes were also made possible through the donations of funds, construction materials and services, and hot meals brought to the building site.

Habitat Flathead’s Home Dedication Ceremony is an opportunity to acknowledge all of these generous donations, a news release notes.

Learn more about Habitat for Humanity of Flathead Valley at https://www.habitatflathead.org/.