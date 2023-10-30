Halloween safety tips and where to get treats in the Flathead Valley

KALISPELL — The streets will be full of little ghosts, ghouls, and goblins for Halloween but with so many kids out and about trick or treating, there is a big concern for safety.

One option for parents who are concerned about their child's safety is to attend the numerous Trunk or Treats offered across Western Montana.

These events allow kids to have fun and stock up on candy while avoiding any traffic concerns.

But if you prefer the traditional trick-or-treat method, be sure to stay with your younger kids to make sure they're staying out of the roads. For older kids, it's better to be in a group than alone.

"I think there's just a lot of kids running around town and because you know, there’s the excitement of running around town and getting candy and having fun that traffic can be a big cause for concern, as far as kids running around, in and out to the roadway. And so I just asked the kids really focus on staying on the sidewalk and that motorists really focus on paying attention and using that extra caution," said Kalispell Police Department Patrol Captain Chad Fetveit.

Here are some tips and tricks to staying safe Halloween night:



Be sure that kids use some sort of light or that there is reflective material on their costumes.

Never enter a stranger's house or car.

Stay on the sidewalk and cross at street corners.

Drivers, please use extra caution as kids may be distracted and not paying attention.

Check the candy to make sure it's safe.

Below are some of the places to get candy on Halloween in the Flathead Valley:

Kalispell



Kalispell Fire and Police Department: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Gateway Community Center: 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

Northwest Montana United Way: 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

St. Matthews School: 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Deals on Wheels: 3 p.m.

Valley Bank: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Whitefish



Central Avenue Trick or Treat Street: 3 p.m.

Somers/Lakeside



Fire Department - 6 p.m.

Lakeside Community Chapel: 4 p.m.- 6 p.m.

Columbia Falls



Columbia Bible Baptist Church: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Marion



Sweetly Spoiled Bakery and Café: 6 p.m.

Bigfork

