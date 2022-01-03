Hay needed for rescued horses in Flathead County

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is still in need of hay to feed up to 16 malnourished horses that were rescued back in September.

“Some of them are still struggling, we have a couple that are still in critical, I would say they’re older horses that we are working with, working with veterinarians have them on special diets,” Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino told MTN News.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Animal Control are working above and beyond to take care and nurture the 16 rescued horses.

“Can’t thank the Animal Control enough because they have been out there every day diligently feeding even when it’s minus-two and checking on the stock,” said Heino.

Cynthia Hamilton has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after malnourished horses she owns were found on different pastures throughout the Flathead Valley.

The horses are now under control of the Sheriff’s Office until the investigation is complete.

“The individual had moved these horses multiple times and when they landed here thankfully our community reached out to us immediately and we were able to get right on it,” added Heino.

Sheriff Heino said they received a sizeable donation of six tons of hay last week. However, more hay is needed as Sheriff Heino said each horse needs roughly a half a ton of hay a month as they recover.

“So, we’re kind of helping and asking from the community, I know this has been a tough hay crop year and so, anything that anyone can do to help us out would be greatly appreciated,” added Heino.

Sheriff Heino said it could potentially be months until the horses can be adopted or sold to a new family.

“These things take time, but we want to give them the best care we can for right now and keep them healthy, like I said working with our veterinarians, feeding them special diets, doing whatever we need to do,” said Heino.

Those interested in donating hay are asked to contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at horses@flathead.mt.gov.

