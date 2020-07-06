Hazmat training taking place in Flathead Valley

This week law enforcement will train with the Montana National Guard's 83rd Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team from Helena.

Major Adam Karlin told MTN that the purpose of this training is to prepare local law enforcement for emergency hazardous situations that would normally overwhelm local departments.

He says these exercises will also refine and perfect relationships between different law enforcement agencies.

Major Karlin explained that law enforcement from around the country have been prepping for this training for eighteen months.

Because people are traveling to these training locations, everyone is taking extra safety precautions because of coronavirus, according to Karlin.

"We'll be out there maintaining social distancing and taking all those pre cautions," said Major Karlin. "I think the biggest thing is the travel has been a little disrupted but we're being flexible and working through it."

Major Karlin explained to MTN that training will take place around Flathead Flathead Community College, Whitefish and Creston away from the general public.

However, there will be signs alerting the public there is on-going training and not to be alarmed.

People are advised to not approach law enforcement as they are training.