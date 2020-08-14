Head-on collision near Marion snarls traffic

Trooper Laramie Stefani with Montana Highway Patrol told MTN that on Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. that there was a head-on collision in the Marion-Kalispell area near mile post 103.5 just past Ashley Lake and a Green Box Site that closed the road briefly.

He said that three vehicles were involved. The accident happened when one vehicle heading westbound towards Libby drifted over the center line and struck an oncoming car head-on.

A driver was air-lifted by an ALERT helicopter to a hospital and Stefani explained that the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

The road was closed for about two hours and traffic was backed up about three miles but has reopened. Stefani said that alcohol is believed to be a factor.