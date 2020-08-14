Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsFlathead County

Actions

Head-on collision near Marion snarls traffic

items.[0].videoTitle
MHP releases preliminary crash data for 2019
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-14 18:25:15-04

Trooper Laramie Stefani with Montana Highway Patrol told MTN that on Friday afternoon around 2 p.m. that there was a head-on collision in the Marion-Kalispell area near mile post 103.5 just past Ashley Lake and a Green Box Site that closed the road briefly.

He said that three vehicles were involved. The accident happened when one vehicle heading westbound towards Libby drifted over the center line and struck an oncoming car head-on.

A driver was air-lifted by an ALERT helicopter to a hospital and Stefani explained that the driver is expected to make a full recovery.

The road was closed for about two hours and traffic was backed up about three miles but has reopened. Stefani said that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.