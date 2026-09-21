KALISPELL, Mont. — The Flathead County Health Department said a person with measles visited several public places in Flathead County while they were infectious between Sept. 8-11.

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Health officials monitoring measles exposure in Flathead County

Health officials have identified three locations that a person with measles visited in Flathead County, which includes Glacier Highland Gift Store and Restaurant in West Glacier between Sept. 8 and 11.

Locations also include Logan Health Primary Care in Columbia Falls on Sept. 8 and Amtrak Train number 8 traveling east from West Glacier on Sept. 11.

The Flathead County health department tells MTN News that no additional exposure sites have been identified for this case at this time.

The health department said they’re still waiting on test results for another suspected measles case and said more exposure sites could be identified.

Measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves.

Measles symptoms typically start with fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by small white spots inside the cheeks.

Seven to 14 days after exposure, a red rash usually appears on the face and then spreads across the body.

Logan Health Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Rhett Shirley said vaccination is the best line of defense against measles.

Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

“Diagnosing it early is a real challenge, and ultimately that’s why protection with vaccine is so important because there are going to be situations that just go undiagnosed because the symptoms are so mild during the early phase of when somebody is infectious,” Shirley said.

Adults who are unsure of their vaccination status can get tested at Logan Health.

Anyone who may have been exposed should fill out the Measles Exposure Self-Assessment on the health department’s website. Click here to fill out the form.

If you develop symptoms of measles, FCCHD says you should contact your healthcare provider by phone for instructions. Those impacted are advised to stay home and avoid visitors until you are cleared by a medical professional or until measles is ruled out.

FCCHD says people who are generally not at risk include those who have been vaccinated, had measles before, have lab-confirmed immunity or were born before 1957.

