Help sought after longtime Whitefish avalanche rescue dog diagnosed with cancer

WHITEFISH — The Ski Patrol team at Whitefish Mountain Resort is asking for community support after a longtime avalanche rescue dog was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Jett, a 7-year-old smooth coat border collie was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma after his owner and Whitefish Mountain Snow Safety Coordinator Lloyd Morsett found a lump on his neck.

Jett became Whitefish Mountain Resort’s first certified avalanche search and rescue dog when he started to patrol in 2015 and passed his validation exam in 2017.

Jett 1.jpg Jett 2.jpg Jett, a 7-year-old smooth coat border collie was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma after his owner found a lump on his neck.

Sean Wells/MTN News

A fundraising effort has been started to help cover Jett’s medical expenses as he undergoes chemotherapy.

Morsett says Jett's favorite place to be is up on the mountain and the dog will continue to work alongside his ski patrol teammates as he undergoes treatment.

“He is going to spend as much time as possible on the mountain as long as he feels good and can perform, he’ll be up working every day,” Morsett said.

We will have more on Jett’s road to recovery and the fundraising efforts underway during Wednesday’s 5:30 News.

