Hidden Moose Lodge in Whitefish rebounds after receiving a loan from the paycheck protection program

WHITEFISH — The Paycheck Protection Program through the CARES act is helping businesses around the Flathead Valley.

Businesses like Hidden Moose Lodge in Whitefish.

While restaurants and stores were offering take out and online shopping options during the coronavirus stay at home order, Kent Taylor owner of the Hidden Moose Lodge told MTN that the hospitality industry couldn't provide anything like this.

Because of that, the industry took a huge hit.

"The second half of March, April, May we were in lockdown, unable to take reservations and unable to take bookings during that time," said Taylor.

A small fifteen bedroom bed and breakfast in Whitefish, Taylor explained to MTN that with the lack of reservations because of the coronavirus, the lodge lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue.

He says this puts stress on his employees.

"We've had employees, long term employees that I've never laid anybody off until this year," he said.

That's when he applied for the personal paycheck program.

The personal paycheck protection program is specifically designed through government funding to help small businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You can use twenty five percent of it to pay your utilities and your mortgage interest," explained Taylor

With that money he received from the PPP loan he was was able to hire back some employees, crucial to their small business.

"June 1st, we've seen a rise in business but nothing to make up the loss," he said. "But it helped with employees and that's a really beneficial thing."

Taylor explained to MTN that Hidden Moose Lodge applied for two other grants through the state.

One to help small businesses and the other is to help pay their mortgage.

He's still waiting to hear back to see if his business can receive those funds.

If you're interested in applying for a PPP loan please visit their website.