Historic airplanes have landed in Kalispell for the weekend

KALISPELL - A few pieces of World War II have landed in Kalispell for the weekend.

The Commemorative Airforce Airbase Arizona brought the museum to Kalispell with a B-17 and a B-25 aircraft parked at Glacier International Airport.

Tours of the inside of the aircraft are available as well as a limited number of flights.

The historic planes fly around the U.S during the summer to teach people about the World War II experience and show people what the planes were like.

The aircraft are almost 80 years old but still fly great thanks to a dedicated crew.

“It's kind of an antique in some ways, although it's been updated to fly in modern times as well. So it's both a privilege and really an enjoyable experience to fly the aircraft," said B-17 Pilot in Command Peter Scholl.

The planes will be stationed in Kalispell through July 10 with tours available from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The aircraft will also make a stop in Missoula from July 11 until July 17.

Additional information about the planes and the tour can be found at https://www.azcaf.org/.

