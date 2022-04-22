Hit the slopes for late season skiing in Lakeside

LAKESIDE – While most Montana ski areas have closed down for the season, there is still the chance to take in some fresh powder this weekend.

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area will once again open up on Saturday, April 23. The Lakeside ski area will be open from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with limited services.

Blacktail Mountain season passes are valid on Saturday.

Lift tickets – which cost $50 for a full day -- will also be available to purchase at the ticket office or online.

Additionally, passholders from other Montana ski areas receive half off the full-day rate with the mountain's Montana ski area discount.