Hitting the Trail: Hiking Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell

KALISPELL - If you live in Western Montana and you want to start hiking, you're in luck because oftentimes there will be a trail within thirty minutes of your home.

But MTN's Carter Culver wants to make it a little easier by showcasing some of the best hiking opportunities the Flathead has to offer.

With summer now in full swing, one of the best activities for all ages is hiking and Lone Pine State Park has the perfect trail system, offering all kinds of hikes for everyone.

“I love coming up here. Always if someone is coming up here from out of town, I tell them about Lone Pine 'cause not many people come up here like ever and it’s really cool,” said Kalispell resident Asher Janislampi.

One person who Janislampi happened to bring with him was his brother visiting from Washington.

“It’s a lot rockier here. In Washington, it’s really dense, so you can walk more through the forest around here, explore a little more of the trail, which I like. It’s pretty cool,” Ammon Kollecker said.

Having no real experience hiking in Montana, Kollecker has high expectations for the rest of the Treasure State after his first-time hiking in it.

“It’s just such a different land than I’m used to. I haven’t really explored much of Montana, so it’s just all new, I’m excited to see it all,” Kollecker told MTN News.

As for Janaslampi — who is a regular all year round at Lone Pine State Park — he credits the mellow trails and variety as the primary allure.

“It is a lot more low-key. I think that’s one of the good things about it though, there’s not anything like really crazy. Since it’s more local, it’s more accessible -- like fences, and they have a little viewing glass thing you can put a quarter in. So yeah, it’s not as extreme as the other ones.

A 17-year Kalispell resident, Janislampi has had the chance to explore most of what the Flathead Valley has to offer, but for him, Lone Pine State Park stands above the rest.

“Definitely here, this is for sure the spot. If you can, if you notice it’s really foggy, come up here, 'cause it’ll only be foggy down in the town and you can see the clear sky. It looks super cool, it’s really awesome.”

Located just off the Highway 93 Bypass in Kalispell, Lone Pine State Park truly has something for everyone who is looking to explore some hiking this summer.